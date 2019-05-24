O'Rourke was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

O'Rourke was recalled from Triple-A prior to Thursday's game but did not pitch during his lone game in the majors. The 31-year-old returns to Syracuse where he has a 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings this season.

