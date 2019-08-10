O'Rourke will join Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

O'Rourke signed a minor-league deal with the Twins Friday and will officially join their highest affiliate Saturday. He most recently pitched with Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets' organization, posting a 3.27 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 47 strikeouts across 44 innings.

