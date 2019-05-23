O'Rourke was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Mets summon a fresh arm for the bullpen in O'Rourke, who had logged a 3.10 ERA and 18:8 K:BB in 20.1 innings at Triple-A. He will work in low-leverage spots during this big-league stint.

