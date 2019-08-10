O'Rourke signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Friday, Darren Wolfson of Skor North reports.

O'Rourke has spent the majority of the 2019 campaign in the Mets' organization with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 3.27 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 47 punchouts over 44 innings. After latching on with Minnesota, he's expected to report to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

