President of baseball operations David Stearns said Wednesday that Marte (groin) won't need to undergo surgery during the offseason, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Marte landed on the injured list in early August due to a right groin strain and ended up missing the rest of the season as a result. Not requiring surgery is good news for Marte's spring training availability, although the 35-year-old outfielder is coming off his worst season at the plate statistically after slashing .248/.301/.324 with 28 RBI over 341 plate appearances.