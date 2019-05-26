Peterson went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets designated Peterson for assignment Thursday but he will stick with the organization after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old has a 2.89 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB across 18.2 innings at Triple-A this season.