Peterson was signed by the Angels on Wednesday and was subsequently assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, Taylor Blake Ward of Locked on Angels reports.

The right-hander agreed to a minor-league deal but could feasibly help the big club at some point this season given the Angels' bullpen struggles thus far. Peterson last pitched for the Mets in 2019, allowing four earned runs and compiling a 3:7 K:BB across 7.1 innings. He has given up nine home runs over 35 career big-league frames.