Peterson was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.

The 28-year-old finds himself off the 40-man roster after recording an ERA of 3.60 with a 28:10 K:BB in 25 innings with Triple-A Syracuse since being optioned in early June. Paul Sewald was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse while Drew Gagnon was optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

More News
Our Latest Stories