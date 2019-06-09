Mets' Tim Peterson: Called up from minors
The Mets recalled Peterson from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Peterson took over the active roster spot of second baseman Robinson Cano (quadriceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The right-handed reliever previously made five appearances out of the New York bullpen earlier this season, giving up two runs on five hits and six walks over 6.1 innings. He'll likely be limited to mop-up duty and low-leverage work while he's up with the big club.
