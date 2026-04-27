Pham was designated for assignment by the Mets following Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Pham went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the team's 3-1 loss to Colorado in the matinee of Sunday's doubleheader, and he did not appear in the nightcap, which New York also lost 3-0. The outfielder went 0-for-13 with a run scored, a walk and seven punchouts while appearing in nine contests with the Mets after having his contract selected from Single-A Lucie on April 13. Pham will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll have the opportunity to either elect free agency or report to Triple-A Syracuse.