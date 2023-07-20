Pham was removed from Thursday's game against the White Sox due to an apparent injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Pham may have tweaked something as he grounded into an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the third. Jeff McNeil shifted to the outfield to begin the top of the fourth, with Luis Guillorme entering the game at second base. Pham's exit is ominous news for the Mets, who just lost Starling Marte (migraines) to the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's series finale versus Chicago.