Pham (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Red Sox, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The team retracted their original lineup which had featured Pham and submitted a new one that he's not part of. Puma does note that Pham is not expected to go on the injured list with a right groin injury which he aggravated in Thursday's loss to the White Sox. Mark Canha is now in left field Friday.