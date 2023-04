Pham went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

After singling to lead off the second inning and swiping second base, the 35-year-old outfielder plated the Mets' first run after a Brandon Nimmo double. Pham has seen plenty of playing time so far as New York's fourth outfielder, batting .276 (8-for-29) with one homer, two steals, two runs and five RBI in 10 games.