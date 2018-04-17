Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Undergoes successful TJ surgery Tuesday

D'Arnaud underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The embattled catcher now will move his focus to the lengthy rehab process ahead of him. D'Arnaud will likely be out until the early portion of 2019, meaning that Kevin Plawecki (hand) should get the bulk of the starts behind the plate once he's also healthy.

