Taijeron was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

For the first time in his career, the 28-year-old Taijeron will have the chance to play in the big leagues. Taijeron has shown a solid mix of power and consistency with Las Vegas this season, as he's hit 25 home runs and owns a .272 batting average. He could see regular time in the Mets outfield moving forward, as Michael Conforto (shoulder) and Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) are both out for the foreseeable future.