Mets' Travis Taijeron: Headed to majors
Taijeron was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
For the first time in his career, the 28-year-old Taijeron will have the chance to play in the big leagues. Taijeron has shown a solid mix of power and consistency with Las Vegas this season, as he's hit 25 home runs and owns a .272 batting average. He could see regular time in the Mets outfield moving forward, as Michael Conforto (shoulder) and Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) are both out for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...