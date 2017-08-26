Mets' Travis Taijeron: Making MLB debut
Taijeron will play right field and bat seventh in Saturday's game against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Taijeron, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Saturday's game, is set to make his MLB debut as a 28-year-old. He's put together a nice season with Las Vegas, knocking 25 homers and slashing .272/.386/.525 in 125 games. If he holds his own, he could see a good amount of starts in the outfield while Michael Conforto (shoulder) and Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) remain on the shelf.
