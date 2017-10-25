Taijeron was taken off the Mets' 40-man roster Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Taijeron only played in 26 games with the big-league club this season, slashing .173/.271/.269 with one home run and three RBI in 59 plate appearances. Moving forward, it doesn't appear as though Taijeron will play a major part in the club's future, but will continue to serve as organizational depth.