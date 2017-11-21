Taijeron agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Monday, Michael Mayer of Metsmerized reports.

Taijeron will join the Dodgers' organization after spending all of 2017 with the Mets, appearing in 26 games for the big club and 125 contests for Triple-A Las Vegas. While he held his own with the 51s -- hitting .272/.383/.525 with 25 homers and 78 RBI -- he struggled to a .173/.271/.269 line with the big club and was subsequently outrighted from the Mets' 40-man roster in October before declaring free agency. He'll likely open the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City as organizational outfield depth.