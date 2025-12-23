The Mets signed Burch (elbow) to a two-year, minor-league contract Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Burch missed most of 2024 and all of 2025 due to right elbow surgery, but the expectation is he will be ready to go for the start of the 2026 campaign. The 28-year-old reliever has yet to advance past the Double-A level, having posted a 3.07 ERA and 34:21 K:BB over 41 innings at Double-A Bowie in the Orioles organization in 2023 in his last full season.