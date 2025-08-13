Megill (elbow) struck out four over 1.2 scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.

Megill surrendered three hits and a walk but managed to emerge from the outing unscathed, getting his pitch count up to 41. It was the first outing for the right-hander in nearly two months, so it's going to take Megill a while to get built back up. Megill is working his way back from a right elbow sprain.