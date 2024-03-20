Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced Wednesday that Megill made the club's season-opening rotation, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old entered camp in competition to be the Mets' No. 5 starter with Kodai Senga (shoulder) set to begin the season on the injured list, and Megill delivered a solid showing during spring training with a 3.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 15.2 frames to help win the job. The right-hander got stretched out to 76 pitches in his previous Grapefruit League start over the weekend and should begin the campaign with a full starter's workload. Megill made 25 starts for New York last season and had a 4.70 ERA 1.58 WHIP and 105:58 K:BB over 126.1 innings.