Megill (elbow) could be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Marlins at Citi Field, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets will likely want to add a sixth starter this coming Friday in order to buy an extra day of rest for David Peterson and Kodai Senga, and while prospects Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong are also call-up candidates, Megill might make the most sense after an impressive effort during the third start of his rehab assignment this past Friday with Triple-A Syracuse. In the outing, Megill allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four and firing 39 of 65 pitches for strikes. If he does get activated to start Friday, it's not clear if Megill will remain in the rotation beyond that outing, asNolan McLean has pitched well in his first two big-league stats to make a case for a permanent stay with the Mets. Over 68.1 innings this season before being sidelined by an elbow sprain in mid-June, Megill compiled a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 89:33 K:BB.