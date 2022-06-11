Megill didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-3 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

While his limited pitch count in his return from a month-long absence due to a biceps strain prevented Megill from lasting long enough to collect a win, he certainly appeared healthy as his first fastball clocked at 97.8 mph, and he topped out at 99.2 mph. The right-hander fired 64 pitches, 39 for strikes, before exiting and should get stretched out to something close to a regular workload in his next outing. Megill's 4.50 ERA on the year is somewhat deceptive -- toss out the start in which he got hurt, and he sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 36.2 innings.