Megill (5-4) took the loss Friday, allowing nine runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out one.

Megill was rocked yet again, failing to make it out of the fourth inning as he was removed with 2 outs and runners on the corners. Friday's start marked the third time in his last four appearances where he allowed four or more earned runs. Over his last seven starts, the 27-year-old right hander as an ugly 6.12 ERA to go along with 20 walks in 32.1 innings. At the moment, Megill is lined up to start next week at home against the Cardinals.