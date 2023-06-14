Megill is scheduled to start Friday's game versus the Cardinals at Citi Field.

Heading into the week, Megill looked to be at risk of having his turn through the rotation skipped due to team off days Monday and Thursday, but the Mets will ultimately have all five of their rotation members pick up one start apiece. Megill will thus get a chance to attempt to redeem himself after he turned in his worst start of the season in his previous outing last Friday in Pittsburgh, where he was blitzed for nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings.