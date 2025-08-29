Megill (elbow) will make at least one more minor-league rehab start before the Mets consider activating him, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Megill was initially in play to start Friday's game against Miami, but the Mets opted to give him another rehab start to stretch out. The 30-year-old right-hander will now make an additional minor-league start after walking four batters and allowing three runs in four innings with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. He threw 70 pitches during the start.