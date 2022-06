Megill (biceps) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday's start against the Angels, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Megill was unavailable for nearly a month due to right biceps inflammation, but he'll return to the mound as the starter in Friday's series opener against the Angels. Prior to his absence, the right-hander posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 34.2 innings over his first seven starts of the season.