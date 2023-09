Megill's next start will be pushed back after Friday's game between the Phillies and Mets was postponed due to inclement weather, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday, with Megill presumably getting the ball in one of those contests. It will be the second start in a row against the Phillies for Megill, who yielded three runs over six innings in a no-decision his last time out.