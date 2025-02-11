Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Megill will be stretched out as a starting pitcher this spring, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets' current plan is to open the season with a six-man rotation, and Megill will be in the mix for one of those last two spots along with David Peterson, Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn (back). Megill could eventually shift to a relief role, although he does have minor-league options left so the righty could also open the season in the Triple-A Syracuse rotation.