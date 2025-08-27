Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

With eight hits and a 3:1 BB:K over the last six games, Taylor has been one of the Mets' more productive hitters of late, but he still appears to be relegated to the short side of the platoon. He had been included in the lineup in five of the previous six games, but four of those starts came against lefties. As anticipated, Taylor will be back on the bench Wednesday while Taijuan Walker toes the rubber for the Phillies.