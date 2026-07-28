Mets' Tyrone Taylor: Belts another three-run blast

Taylor went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored against Atlanta in a 14-3 victory Monday.

One day after slugging a big three-run homer against the Dodgers, Taylor launched another three-run shot Monday as part of a late Mets offensive onslaught. The veteran outfielder has come alive in July -- through 17 contests this month, he's batting .378 (14-for-37) with six long balls, four doubles, 12 RBI and 11 runs. Taylor is still trying to earn consistent playing time, though he's started two straight games after being left out of the starting lineup for six consecutive contests.