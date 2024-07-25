Taylor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Yankees.

Taylor provided a surprise spark from the bottom of the lineup, going yard in the third inning and adding an RBI single in the sixth. The outfielder has hit modestly in July, going 11-for-45 (.244) with six extra-base hits over 15 contests this month. For the season, he's at a .233/.274/.401 slash line with six homers, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored, six stolen bases, 10 doubles and three triples across 216 plate appearances. Taylor may see a short-term uptick in playing time while Harrison Bader recovers from a rolled ankle he sustained Tuesday.