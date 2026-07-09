Mets' Tyrone Taylor: Launches sixth homer

Taylor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's 7-3 win over Kansas City.

Taylor entered in the third inning after Mark Vientos (hand) was forced out of the game. The outfielder certainly made the most of the opportunity, tying the game 2-2 with a 380-foot shot off Michael Wacha in the fifth inning, his sixth homer of the year. Taylor has swung the bat well in nine games following a month-long stint on the IL, going 7-for-17 (.412) with three homers. Overall, he's slashing .219/.246/.421 with 17 RBI and 14 runs scored across 122 plate appearances this season.