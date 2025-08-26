Taylor went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.

It's his second three-hit performance in his last four games as the veteran outfielder's playing time begins to pick up again. Taylor has gotten the nod twice in center field and twice in left since Aug. 21, and while three of those starts came with southpaws on the mound for the opposition, Brandon Nimmo's recent difficulty staying healthy could offer Taylor more opportunities outside of his usual short-side platoon role.