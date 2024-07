Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Though he appeared to have a firm grasp on an everyday role in right field following Starling Marte's placement on the injured list June 25, Taylor will now sit for the second day in a row after he had started in nine of the preceding 11 contests. Jeff McNeil will get the nod in right field Monday in place of Taylor, who is slashing just .162/.225/.459 since Marte landed on the shelf.