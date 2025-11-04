default-cbs-image
Stefanic elected free agency Sunday.

Stefanic spent the majority of his 2025 season at Triple-A Buffalo, batting .287 with six homers, 51 RBI, six stolen bags and 48 runs scored in 106 appearances. He was utilized briefly in the big leagues, going 4-for-22 with three walks in nine games. Stefanic will search for an opportunity elsewhere following this transaction.

