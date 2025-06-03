The Blue Jays designated Stefanic for assignment Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The transaction clears space on the active roster for the return of Andres Gimenez (quad). Stefanic will likely pass through waivers unclaimed.
