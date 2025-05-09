The Blue Jays selected Stefanic's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The move corresponds with the Blue Jays placing Andres Gimenez (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list. Stefanic signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays in November after appearing in 40 games for the Angels in 2024, posting a ..556 OPS with eight RBI over 124 plate appearances. He's been more productive in the minors this season, slashing .319/.454/.372 with four stolen bases, seven runs scored and 13 RBI in 119 plate appearances. With Gimenez on the shelf, Stefanic should see some playing time at second base on days when Ernie Clement shifts to third.