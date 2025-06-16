The Blue Jays outrighted Stefanic to Triple-A Buffalo on June 7.

Though he's no longer a member of the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, Stefanic remains in the organization and should continue to play regularly at Buffalo. Since clearing waivers and reporting to Buffalo, Stefanic has gone 9-for-29 (.310 average) with three doubles, four walks, four runs and one RBI in seven games.