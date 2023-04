Call went 3-for-8 with a double and a stolen base across both games in Saturday's doubleheader versus the Pirates.

Call batted leadoff for Washington in each contest, starting in center field in the matinee and in right field in the nightcap. The 28-year-old reached base three times during the twin bill and stole his second base of the campaign in Game 2. Call has gotten on base in seven straight games, batting .346 (9-for-26) with a homer, four runs and two RBI over that span.