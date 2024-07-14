The Nationals recalled Willingham from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Willingham joins the Washington bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Hunter Harvey, who was traded to the Royals on Saturday. The 25-year-old Willingham has pitched exclusively at Rochester this season, logging a 4.54 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 39.2 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for low-leverage relief work while he's up with the Nationals.