Atlanta optioned Willingham to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers from Washington in January but was never a likely bet to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster. Willingham made one appearance in the big leagues last season and had a 3.69 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 71:31 K:BB across 68.1 innings at the Triple-A level.