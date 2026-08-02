Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Passes concussion tests

Nationals manager Blake Butera said after Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta that Chaparro (head) passed a concussion test, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

A late addition to the starting nine after Luis Garcia was scratched, Chaparro grounded out in his first plate appearance of the day, then was struck in the helmet by a pitch in the top of the fourth with the bases loaded. Chaparro was able to take his base and was credited with an RBI, but the Nationals removed him from the contest in the top of the fifth, seemingly as a precaution. Assuming Chaparro doesn't experience any symptoms leading up to Monday's series opener in Philadelphia, he could find himself back in the starting nine. Per Zuckerman, Butera said after the game that Garcia didn't play Sunday because "something was really close" on a trade, and the Nationals could finalize a deal prior to Monday's deadline.