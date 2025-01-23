The Nationals have extended House an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

House's 2024 season qualified as a disappointment, as he slashed just .241/.297/.402 with 19 home runs and a 26.4 percent strikeout rate between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. He was young for each level, though, particularly at Triple-A, given that he won't turn 22 until June. The Nationals don't have much blocking House at third base, so he could debut sooner rather than later if he can make some strides in 2025. Jarlin Susana is another one of the Nationals' top prospects to earn an invitation to big-league camp.