Abrams will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 21-year-old was dealt from the Padres to the Nationals in early August as part of the trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego, and Abrams will join the major-league club Monday since Luis Garcia (groin) will require a trip to the injured list. Abrams appeared in 46 big-league games with the Padres earlier in the season, and he slashed .232/.285/.320 with two homers, 16 runs, 11 RBI and a stolen base. He should have plenty of chances to earn at-bats while Garcia is sidelined.