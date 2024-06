Abrams will undergo an MRI on his left wrist after being scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old had a collision on a stolen-base attempt by Corbin Carroll during Tuesday's contest, though it's unclear if that's when the injury was sustained. Abrams should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus Arizona until the results of the MRI are reported.