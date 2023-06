Abrams will sit Saturday against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams has started against every righty the Nationals have faced this season, but his off day here against Jared Shuster means he's now sat against three of the last five southpaws who started against the Nationals. Abrams has struggled to a .616 OPS against lefties this season, though that isn't all that much worse than his .668 OPS against right-handers. Ildemaro Vargas will start at shortstop Saturday.