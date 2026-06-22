Nationals' CJ Abrams: Homers in third consecutive game

Abrams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

After doubling and coming around to score in the fourth inning, Abrams took Nick Martinez deep in his next plate appearance for his 17th homer of the season. The shortstop extended his home run streak to three consecutive games. While Abrams is batting just .261 in June, he is slashing .286/.367/.534 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 57 RBI, 51 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 76 games this season.