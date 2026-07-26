Nationals' CJ Abrams: Powers Nats to win

Abrams went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The star shortstop drove in two with a two-bagger in the third inning before wrapping up the scoring for the Nationals with a solo shot off Mitch Bratt in the fifth. Abrams has gone yard five times in the last six games, and on the year he's up to 25 homers and 17 steals, one of just two players in the majors this season to have already reached the 25-15 plateau -- with the other being his teammate James Wood (28 HR, 15 SB).