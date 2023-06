Abrams went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Abrams went hitless for the third time in his last nine games, but he's also picked up three steals in that span. The shortstop has hit .367 (11-for-30) over those nine contests, lifting his season slash line to .233/.279/.390 through 72 games on the year. He's added nine steals, seven home runs, 33 RBI and 30 runs scored while seeing a majority of the playing time at shortstop.